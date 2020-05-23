Episode 993 Scott Adams: CDC Blunders, Biden DNA Test App

May 23, 2020
No Comments

My new book LOSERTHINK, available now on Amazon https://tinyurl.com/rqmjc2a

Content:

  • Whiteboard: Coronavirus Optimism
  • CDC guided Gov Cuomo on disastrous nursing home policy?
  • Who can we trust…CDC, WHO, Surgeon General?

If you would like to enjoy this same content plus bonus content from Scott Adams, including micro-lessons on lots of useful topics to build your talent stack, please see scottadams.locals.com for full access to that secret treasure.

The post Episode 993 Scott Adams: CDC Blunders, Biden DNA Test App appeared first on Scott Adams' Blog.

Tags: