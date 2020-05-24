My new book LOSERTHINK, available now on Amazon https://tinyurl.com/rqmjc2a

Content:

President Trump, Joe Scarborough and an intern

Special Guest: Ian Hilgart-Martiszus @IanFelipeSays Convalescent Blood (Plasma) Therapy cure-hub.com for antibody testing

Gaffing and decomposing in your basement is gold for poll numbers

Alyssa Milano’s crochet mask…it was a trap!

If you would like to enjoy this same content plus bonus content from Scott Adams, including micro-lessons on lots of useful topics to build your talent stack, please see scottadams.locals.com for full access to that secret treasure.

The post Episode 994 Scott Adams: Convalescent Blood Plasma, Biden, Golf, and Scarborough appeared first on Scott Adams' Blog.