U.S.—A local state governor brought the house down this week with a rousing press conference that left everyone in tears. As people around the state watched, intently waiting for the governor to give them hope, or at least permission to get a haircut, the governor gave a speech to remind his citizens where their hope truly came from.

The post At Moving Press Conference, Governor Invites Citizens To Come Forward And Accept Government Into Their Hearts appeared first on The Babylon Bee.