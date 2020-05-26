Biden Covers Body In Tattoos To Constantly Remind Himself Who He Is And What He’s Doing

WASHINGTON, D.C.—Joe Biden is trying to run for President of the United States of America. The difficulty, however, of campaigning for President is compounded by the fact that he suffers from a severe, untreatable form of memory loss. Although he can still recall all of the women he’s sniffed and can quote every episode of Matlock verbatim, he cannot remember what he just said fifteen minutes ago, who he is, where he’s going, or why.

