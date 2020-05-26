Hydroxychloroquine and Chloroquine Increase COVID-19 Patients’ Risk of Death, Says New Study

"We're going to defeat the invisible enemy. I think we're going to do it even faster than we thought. And it will be a complete victory. It'll be a total victory," declared President Trump at the White House coronavirus task force press briefing on March 18. He hinted that a second news conference in the next day or so would feature "some potentially very exciting news…having to do with the FDA."

A day later the president asserted that the malaria and arthritis drugs chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine had "shown very encouraging—very, very encouraging early results" in treating COVID-19. The president also praised the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for moving quickly, saying that drugs have "gone through the approval process; it's been approved." Consequently, Trump added, "we're going to be able to make that drug available almost immediately." He suggested that using the drugs to treat patients suffering from COVID-19 could be "a tremendous breakthrough" and "a game changer."

On March 28, the FDA issued an emergency use authorization allowing hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine to be distributed and used to treat certain hospitalized patients with COVID-19. A month later, the agency warned about heart rhythm problems and noted that "hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine have not been shown to be safe and effective for treating or preventing COVID-19." Nevertheless, Trump let slip on May 19 that he was personally taking hydroxychloroquine as a coronavirus preventative treatment. Yesterday, the president said that he has just finished his hydroxychloroquine and zinc treatment regimen.

Sadly, accumulating scientific evidence is ever more strongly indicating that the president's hopes for chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine as breakthrough treatments for COVID-19 are not being borne out.

The latest blow to those hopes was a huge observational study published last Friday by researchers in The Lancet. Researchers assessed nearly 100,000 COVID-19 patients from 671 hospitals on six continents with about two-thirds of the patients hailing from North America. They compared those being treated with chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine alone or in combination with the antibiotics azithromycin or clarithromycin with a cohort of patients who did not take those drugs.

The researchers controlled for multiple confounding factors such as age, sex, race or ethnicity, body-mass index, underlying cardiovascular disease and its risk factors, diabetes, underlying lung disease, smoking, immunosuppressed condition, and baseline disease severity.