What an excuse!

IN 2020, the threatened (predicted) claims of 1/10 of one percent (1 in a thousand) Americans was sufficient excuse for 31 of the Fifty States to take away the constitutionally-protected right of freedom of expression and exercise of religion. And to deny people the right to travel or even leave their homes without some “justification” to do so, in forty-three of the Fifty States, in essence taking away the right of freedom of assembly.

So, what opportunity is presented to the now-outed dictators and tyrants which rule most of the people of the nation by this incident in South Carolina? ABC News reported that two people were killed and five wounded by gunfire at a “rural block party” with about 1,000 people attending. That is just 1/5 of one percent (1 in 500) Americans killed.

Since lovers of liberty (even lovers of SOME liberty) have been so successful in regaining the right to own, keep, and bear guns? Clearly if the statists cannot (yet) steal away our “gun rights” (right to self defense), it is time to permanently steal away our right to assemble – whether for religious, political OR recreational reasons. Crowds are bad for you, clearly: one in 500 died, and another one in 200 were wounded in a crowd. Crowds are worse for you than Bad Orange Man!

The success, even if waning at this time, of the tyrants, the authoritarians, the bosses of jack-booted thugs, of the past few months has been striking. Even if the Pandemic Panic is over, do not think for a minute that these evil men and women are giving up the power they have now seized AND working to seize more power. And yet more.

What can we do to stop this?

The simplest is one I’ve addressed frequently in the past few months. After and while explaining your motives and understanding, simply refuse to obey. While not doing anything likely to cause the thugs and the Karens and the statists to lose their temper and do something nasty without warning, refuse to follow their illegal, immoral, and often stupid instructions.

(Keep in mind, we are seeing more examples of irrationality on the part of those so terrified and accustomed to their chains. Those attacking people verbally and physically for refusing to wear masks, or for reopening. The usual Karen trick of ratting people out – especially businesses. And “punishing” and getting revenge – for example, by burning down church buildings.)

So we have to be very careful in what we say when we refuse to obey. And to make sure that we do not initiate, or seem to initiate, violence even in self-defense. Especially since the deep-state thugs, this time in the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has just sent out warnings to all law-enforcement and their fusion centers that Lockdown “Resisters” are getting angry and “may turn violent.” Of course, outfits like ABC seek to spread that message, understanding that modern police training includes lots of paranoia and encourages cops to think that everyone is against them.

Including their own. The locked-down, dictator-ridden State of New Mexico shows this: in a SWAT standoff in Espanola, New Mexico, the neighboring Rio Arriba County’s Sheriff is now in jail, supposedly for interfering in the SWAT team operations, and being drunk, as reported by AP. And it is clear that Dictator Lujan Graham and her minions are grabbing at excuses to keep the Lockdown going for a long time. The tTop New Mexico tourism bureaucrat says “mass gatherings” may not be possible for 18 months, according to The Hill. New Mexico is one of those States which has tried repeatedly to shut down gunshops, prevent churches from meeting, and praised the destruction of their oil and gas industry for “the environment.” (Sadly, New Mexico as a State and culture has never been able to escape from its Spanish imperial heritage. Remember that New Mexico was still part of an imperial authoritarian nation for nearly 75 years after the Thirteen States seceded from the United Kingdom.)

Of course, as usual, government – the politicians and the bureaucrats – are lying. Just as with gun control.

Even that rag “The Hill” admits that the REAL DEATH TOLL from the Pandemic Panic is NOT the 100,000 dead so far from the actual disease. (IF indeed the numbers are not inflated, as has been documented in NYC, Colorado, and elsewhere.) Read what The Hill published:

The lost economic output in the U.S. alone is estimated to be 5 percent of GDP, or $1.1 trillion for every month of the economic shutdown. This lost income results in lost lives as the stresses of unemployment and providing basic needs increase the incidence of suicide, alcohol or drug abuse, and stress-induced illnesses. These effects are particularly severe on the lower-income populace, as they are more likely to lose their jobs, and mortality rates are much higher for lower-income individuals.

Statistically, every $10 million to $24 million lost in U.S. incomes results in one additional death. One portion of this effect is through unemployment, which leads to an average increase in mortality of at least 60 percent. That translates into 7,200 lives lost per month among the 36 million newly unemployed Americans, over 40 percent of whom are not expected to regain their jobs. In addition, many small business owners are near financial collapse, creating lost wealth that results in mortality increases of 50 percent. With an average estimate of one additional lost life per $17 million income loss, that would translate to 65,000 lives lost in the U.S. for each month because of the economic shutdown.

Think about that: we’ve been closed since mid-March: as we near the end of May, that is two and a half months: that alone is 150,000+ premature deaths. NOT counting deaths due to lack of medical attention, AND not counting deaths in other countries.

But the COV-19 deaths are an EXCUSE for government to grown more totalitarian, more authoritarian, more powerful and therefore more tyrannical.

Fight back! Enough is enough.