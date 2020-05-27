70% Depopulation of the US Predicted by 2025

Many people are asking, what is the endgame of this contrived coronavirus epidemic? What is government attempting to accomplish? Complete control of individuals? Total destruction of private enterprise? Abolishment of Constitution protections? Foment racial discord? Outlaw guns? Demolish religion? Sweep the President from office? Cull the world’s human population? Yes, all of those are likely objectives. And to realize how fragile our freedoms are, this was all done in a period of one week. And a fearful population fully cooperated, voluntarily at first, and eventually by mandate. Now, can America ever get fearful workers to come out of hibernation and go back to work?

I don’t have access as an insider to any more information than others. I’m piecing together information as you are, like parts of a puzzle. We may be misled by fear mongers who want us all to come to the wrong conclusions that are emotional unsettling in order to spread fear amongst the human family. This is what I have come to understand is going on. Some is fact, some is guesswork based on facts.

If indeed crimes against humanity are underway, you can bet none of the perpetrators are going to raise their hands above their heads and admit to their crimes. As we have learned in modern times, there are some people who are untouchables, like former Presidents, former football players, and $90-billionaire philanthropists. So outside of a confession, it is unlikely they would ever be held accountable for crimes against humanity. Surprisingly, the suspected saboteurs of freedom have actually “spilled the beans” on what they are up to.

We have already been told

I believe whomever is behind the plannedemic we see unfolding every day has already told us what to expect, when it will occur, how they plan to do their evil deeds, and what amount of depopulation will occur. Yes, maybe mass emigration out of the U.S. or a horrific number of deaths. That is what is planned. The evidence for this comes right off conspirator’s lips. Fortunately, that hasn’t happened yet. Only exaggerated news reports of COVID-19 deaths have made the public run and hide from this mostly benign viral outbreak.

Here’s the evidence:

First, there is the World Health Organization (WHO) saying in 2018 that a non-descript Disease X was surely going to strike during President Trump’s tenure in office, well unless WHO got the funding they were demanding. Earlier, in 2017, Dr. Anthony Fauci of the National Institute of Infectious Disease, warned (threatened) the Trump administration about the inevitability of a “surprise” disease outbreak.

We also can view a segment of a TV series that aired in 2003, based on a Stephen King novel entitled Deadzone, where the CDC served as consultant, that deals with a coronavirus outbreak emanating from China, and chloroquine is presented as the only antidote. That isn’t coincidence.

The hidden leader of the band

Then there is Mr. Double-Speak, vaccine entrepreneur Bill Gates, masquerading as a benevolent humanitarian, who claims vaccination will save more lives, but then reveals in a TED Talk (at 4:21 in the TED Talk):

“The world today has 6.8 billion people. That’s headed up to about nine billion. Now, if we do a really great job on new vaccines… we could lower that by, perhaps, 10 or 15 percent.”

Make no mistake about it, Mr. Gates was saying one of the following factors he had on his photo slide at the TED Talk (CO2, people, services, energy per service and CO2 per unit of energy) has to come down to zero. “Probably one of these numbers is going to have to get pretty near zero,” he said.

Gates said the aggregate of those factors has risen to 1.3. So, “people” are on the Gates chopping block to save the earth from CO2, you know, the gas that plants and trees use in photosynthesis.

Gates predicted a killer virus would originate from China’s wet markets in a 2019 Netflix documentary. He is a $90 billion oligarch who can buy off government agencies, the news press, and in fact skirt around governmental oversight and congressional budgets to achieve his goals. This man can single-handedly buy an epidemic.

Bill Gates believes overpopulation must be addressed even though we are learning that in healthy economies, women choose to limit the number of children they give birth to without government interference. Western Europe, Italy, North America and Japan are in negative population growth. Gates slightly alters his understanding of this phenomenon by saying, as human populations are vaccinated and therefore healthier, women will limit the size of their families. It is not vaccines, it is growth in incomes and the overall economy.

Gates even dared to sponsor EVENT 201, a pandemic exercise, just prior to the outbreak of the COVID-19 outbreak in Wuhan, China.

The defining event of the 21st Century is underpopulation, as revealed in the newly released book EMPTY PLANET. Gates is living in the past with antiquated Malthusian ideas about population control. The 2014 epic documentary by filmmaker Jessica Yu, MISCONCEPTION, said overpopulation is a long-held myth. But who was listening then, and who is listening now? Gates wants to rule the world. How do I back up that statement? Every decision the President of the United States made that didn’t agree with Bill Gates, Mr. Gates took to the TV news cameras to object. Instead of working with the President to convince him of his views, he decides to critique the President of the United States.

Depopulation

Finally, we have a startling forecast (above) from Deagel.com, a highly regarded military assessment and intelligence corporation that is known as a CIA-front company.

Deagel’s forecast for the U.S. is a decline in population from 327 million (2017) to 100 million in 2025, and a decline in Gross Domestic Product from $19 trillion to $2.4 trillion over the same time period, accompanied by a world decline in GDP of -$65-trillion. That’s an unexplained -70% decline in U.S. population. What does Deagel know that we don’t know? Either a lot of Americans are going to be emigrating or dying.

Look back at the Deagel.com chart. Find the BUDGET line for the U.S. It is $6.3 trillion annually. The U.S. only collected $3.46 trillion in federal tax revenues in 2019 and prior to the COVID-19 outbreak was scheduled to collect an estimated $3.71 trillion in 2020.

There was an unexplained shortfall of $2.84 trillion in 2019. And similar shortfalls in prior years.

The U.S. government issues U.S. Treasury Notes to foreign trading partners to borrow ~$500 billion each year. That borrowing has accumulated to the $25 trillion national debt recorded at the US DEBT CLOCK website.

The net shortfall is -2.34 trillion for 2019 is apparently created out of thin air by the push of a button at the U.S. Treasury Department (electronic money). Dishing out $2.34 trillion without commensurate productivity just dilutes the value of existing money which results in inflation. This means, to balance income against spending, the American standard of living has to be cut by $2.34 trillion. Say good-bye to Medicare, Social Security, welfare payments, and military spending. (Deagel predicts a drop from $637 billion to $32 billion in military budget). More about this below.

This means the U.S. has been living a lifestyle it hasn’t earned. The greatest country in the history of the world, achieved on a credit card that is now maxed out.

Other predictions

On July 24, 2019 an inconspicuous writer, Amber William, posting at MyDailyInformer.com and quoting other reliable sources, predicted a financial collapse in 2020 with massive -78% depopulation (deaths). So, others have predicted this collapse. The news media U.S. citizens rely upon keeps the masses in the dark.

The COVID-19 coronavirus epidemic is just being used as political cover for the great financial collapse in the history of the world. The lockdown of the population appears to be an effort to keep workers inside and away from returning to work, when they will find they don’t have jobs any longer. The National Guard was poised to enter eight cities, like Cincinnati, Washington DC, Los Angeles, not where COVID-19 deaths are high but where low-income workers are concentrated. The obvious objective is to place National Guard troops in place before rioting and looting starts.

