My new book LOSERTHINK, available now on Amazon https://tinyurl.com/rqmjc2a

Find my “extra” content on Locals: https://ScottAdams.Locals.com

Content:

Special CDC distancing guidelines for Joe Biden

Twitters fact-checking feature applied to President Trump

Yoel Roth, Twitter’s head of site integrity

Are Mail-in votes subject to fraud?

George Floyd’s death and “neck restraint”

If you would like to enjoy this same content plus bonus content from Scott Adams, including micro-lessons on lots of useful topics to build your talent stack, please see scottadams.locals.com for full access to that secret treasure.

The post Episode 1000 Scott Adams: Twitter Fact Checking, Police Versus Suspects, Ballot Harvesting appeared first on Scott Adams' Blog.