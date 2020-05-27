Episode 1000 Scott Adams: Twitter Fact Checking, Police Versus Suspects, Ballot Harvesting

My new book LOSERTHINK, available now on Amazon https://tinyurl.com/rqmjc2a
Content:
- Special CDC distancing guidelines for Joe Biden
- Twitters fact-checking feature applied to President Trump
- Yoel Roth, Twitter’s head of site integrity
- Are Mail-in votes subject to fraud?
- George Floyd’s death and “neck restraint”
