Episode 1001 Scott Adams: Twitter Fact-Checking, Ballot Harvesting Malarkey, The Poorly Educated, The Future of Space

May 27, 2020
Content:

  • Human organs 3D printed in outer space
  • Mail in ballot fraud and Twitter fact-checking
  • Unintended potential consequence of Twitter fact-checking
  • George Floyd’s death is a unifying event
  • 100,000 US deaths from coronavirus
  • eBikes are great!

