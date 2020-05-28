Archaeologists Unearth Galilean Coffee Shop Where Jesus Held Small Group

ISRAEL—The Times of Israel has released stunning new pictures from Galilee, where archaeologists have discovered the hip coffee shop where Jesus conducted small group meetings at the start of his ministry. Based on evidence from inscriptions, remains, and preserved scrolls found at the site, the establishment was called "Hebrews Coffee" and was well-known as the coolest hangout spot for devotions and prayer in northern Israel.

