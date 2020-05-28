Episode 1003 Scott Adams: Catch Up on News, How to Persuade Your Boss to Give You a Raise

May 28, 2020
No Comments

My new book LOSERTHINK, available now on Amazon https://tinyurl.com/rqmjc2a

Find my “extra” content on Locals: https://ScottAdams.Locals.com

Content:

  • Presidential EO to investigate social media
  • Minnesota prosecutor says exculpatory evidence, George Floyd
  • Whiteboard1: Example Strategy
  • Whiteboard2: Getting a Raise

If you would like to enjoy this same content plus bonus content from Scott Adams, including micro-lessons on lots of useful topics to build your talent stack, please see scottadams.locals.com for full access to that secret treasure.

The post Episode 1003 Scott Adams: Catch Up on News, How to Persuade Your Boss to Give You a Raise appeared first on Scott Adams' Blog.

Tags: