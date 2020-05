SAN FRANCISCO, CA—Twitter has appointed a new head of fact-checking that will verify all the information the president tweets. In order to make sure the fact-checker was fair and balanced, the social network hired a recent French immigrant with no political bias, Ms. Hilareaux L'Clintoneux.

The post Twitter Hires French Immigrant Hilareaux L'Clintoneux To Fact-Check Trump's Tweets appeared first on The Babylon Bee.