Episode 1004 Scott Adams: Polite Riots, Social Media Regulation, Poorly Educated News Consumers

May 29, 2020
Content:

  • Minneapolis burns, police flee, CNN camera team arrested
  • CNN’s Chief Mind-Reader knows President Trumps inner thoughts
  • WHO still says masks ONLY for medical professionals and sick
  • Twitter flags another President Trump tweet

