My new book LOSERTHINK, available now on Amazon https://tinyurl.com/rqmjc2a

Find my “extra” content on Locals: https://ScottAdams.Locals.com

Content:

Jake Tapper persists in pushing the Fine People HOAX

CNN headquarters under riot attack…they didn’t initially report it

Flynn call transcript released…NO EVIDENCE of a crime

Mystery umbrella guy with a hammer

Whiteboard1: Kaepernick’s Knee

Whiteboard2: Murder Manslaughter Stupidity Grid

If you would like to enjoy this same content plus bonus content from Scott Adams, including micro-lessons on lots of useful topics to build your talent stack, please see scottadams.locals.com for full access to that secret treasure.

The post Episode 1005 Scott Adams: My Goodness, So Much News. Let’s Talk. appeared first on Scott Adams' Blog.