Oh No! The Scientist Gavin Newsom Has Been Listening To Is Actually A Bunch Of Raccoons Stuffed In A Lab Coat

SACRAMENTO, CA—California Governor Gavin Newsom has said he’s been trying a science-based approach to decide when to shut down and when to reopen his state. “I listen to SCIENCE because I am a good boy,” he recently tweeted. But now there is doubt about Newsom’s approach, as it’s been revealed that the main scientist Newsom has been listening to is actually a bunch of raccoons stuffed in a lab coat.

