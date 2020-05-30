My new book LOSERTHINK, available now on Amazon https://tinyurl.com/rqmjc2a

Find my “extra” content on Locals: https://ScottAdams.Locals.com

Content:

BLM and Antifa don’t like each other

Will CNN ever apologize for framing General Flynn?

Looting…leads to shooting

350,000 Chinese students are studying in America

The risk of foreigners working in U.S. social media

If you would like to enjoy this same content plus bonus content from Scott Adams, including micro-lessons on lots of useful topics to build your talent stack, please see scottadams.locals.com for full access to that secret treasure.

The post Episode 1006 Scott Adams: Brainwashing the Public, Enemy of the People, Social Media Censorship, China and More appeared first on Scott Adams' Blog.