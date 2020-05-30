War bulletin?

The Fifty States – at least the urban areas – seem to be descending into chaos the last weekend of May, 2020.

Not triggered by the Lockdown, but certainly heightened by it, I find reports from at least these cities:

Minneapolis (of course)

Denver

Detroit

Oakland

Los Angeles

Portland (Oregon)

Louisville (KY)

DC

Atlanta

Houston

San Jose

New York City

Some of the notable incidents, many common to multiple if not all cities:

“Peaceful protests” (per media) quickly turn violent, sometimes in response to police efforts to disperse or prevent them from entering areas

Private businesses are attacked, looted, and burned – including many owned by black or Hispanic or Asian merchants

Police vehicles are attacked and often burned

Public transit buses are attacked and burned

More and more shots are being fired, by and at protesters and rioters

Police are using rubber bullets, batons, shields (as battering weapons), and firing chemicals and flash-bang grenades

More and more, police are showing up in full combat uniforms and equipment

Rioters are responding with fireworks, bricks, stones, and flammable objects (haven’t seen any Molotov cocktails yet)

Police stations in Minneapolis and Portland (OR) have been attacked, occupied, apparently looted, and then destroyed (as was a Post Office in Minnesota)

A FEDERAL courthouse in Oakland was attacked, and one security guard killed and another wounded

National Guard units have been deployed and are actively occupying portions of Minneapolis and Atlanta; units are on standby in DC, and more are being called up in various states

Police are recorded as attacking people, including news crews and people fleeing from the riots, in various cities, and in several places “detention pens” are reported which police are using to “corral” the rioters or protesters

More and more graffiti includes the words “Kill the cops” or “Kill cops”

Private vehicles with Trump or other GOP campaign stickers are being attacked and damaged

According to Summit News (not necessarily a reliable site), rioters in Minnesota have stated “we’re gonna start coming to the suburbs.”

Time reports that active duty Military Police units are being placed on alert for deployment to Minnesota – an unusual act that would normally require declaration of a state of insurrection by the State government. This shows that the cowardly dictator of Minnesota, Walz, is scared out of his wits, perhaps fearful that the Lockdown rebels may join with the anti-police rioters and protesters. (The arrest and charging the now-ex-cop with murder don’t seem to have done a lot to calm the rioters, although numbers were reported as lower on Friday night.)

Walz claims (according to the Star Tribune) that “outside agitators” are causing all the problems – echoing claims that the alt-right and white-supremacists have joined forces with black activists (black nationalists). Their target? Poor, blue Minnesota – all egged on by Trump of course. So Walz is activating the entire Minnesota National Guard to … what? (The MN Guard includes the 148th Fighter Wing, flying F-16s: is he planning to launch ground attacks on areas of Minneapolis and St. Paul overrun by the rioters?) Meanwhile, Minnesota continues to remain mostly in Lockdown.

Across the Fifty States, it appears that at least a half-dozen have been killed as a direct result of the anti-police protests and riots, including the Federal in California, one in Louisville, and several in Minnesota. (Of course, it may be that others have been killed but tested post-mortem for COVID-19 so aren’t “riot deaths,” so their states and hospitals can get more of that “free” federal money.) There have been many more shots fired, but it appears that some of the gunfire is by drive-by shooters (other than police) firing at protesters and rioters.

Meanwhile, the media continues to try and whip people into a frenzy, constantly replaying the various scenes and repeating in detail the reason for the protests. Some of the Tranzis have called for much, much more. For example, (Michael Moore, demands that Minneapolis’s police headquarters be burned to the ground, as part of a revolt which needs to become a revolution. And of course, Trump and his policies are to blame, according to many: Walz, Moore, de Blasio, Cuomo, and others. (Oddly, no one has come out for the resignation of the mayor of Minneapolis, governor of Minnesota, or those on whose watch George was killed.)

The truth is, the cities and the cops have done this to themselves.

Like Communists of old. After some Party member did something awful that was found out, it always turned out that the offending member had already resigned or been kicked out of the Party before he did the nasty. Minneapolis (and many others) thought that they could fire the four cops and thereby whitewash the whole matter. That tactic has clearly failed.

The frustrations of the Lockdowns on inner cities, the increasing arrogance of the politicians and their gangs (either in or out of uniform), and the increasing economic collapse all are sparking this spiraling up of protest, riot, and violence. As I’ve pointed out, I don’t think this is a “racist” law enforcement or judicial system, I think this is the arrogance and corruption, and the insane power given “by consent of the governed” to the politicians, the bureaucrats, the judges, and the cops to do whatever they want to do. All under the guise of “to serve and protect” of course.

The solution is painful but clear – take away that power: revoke the consent of the governed. There are, this week, tens of thousands (if not hundreds of thousands) who no longer consent. Unfortunately, they have chosen a dark path – demonstrating their revocation by attacking and destroying those who suffer just as much, and NOT the people who cause the suffering.