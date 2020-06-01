Contact Tracing in the Circus of Robots

“Hi Hank. So glad your deli is finally open. I’ll have the Fauci baloney on rye with apocalypse sauce and extra Birx pickles on the side…you know, the sandwich with the tiny microchip in it…”

So I chose a state at random and started to look at their rollout of contact tracing. The first group I found—what were they? A non-profit, a government agency, a bunch of nameless robots with cushy jobs pulling down secure paychecks for the rest of their lives?

Finally, on their site, way down on a page, I saw references to a CEO. They’re a company. A business. Their new money maker is hiring, training, and launching contact tracers.

They’re collaborating with two other groups I’ve never heard of, and all three groups are plugged into state public health officials.

It’s as if these people want to conceal themselves, or perhaps more accurately, distance themselves from the population, in their “vital work.”

“Thanks for getting in touch with your question, Mr. Citizen. Actually, that contact tracing issue comes under the CVDR. You can contact them at their office. They may in turn refer you to the BGTD or the GKTH2V…”

Vagueness is the cardinal feature of the whole contact tracing program. Intentionally so. Words like “could” and “may” show up at key junctures. We could do this, we may do that.

For example, when some pleasant android of the State shows up at your home and knocks on the door, because you shopped at a hole-in- the-wall hardware store where an employee was later found to be “positive for,” or “infected by,” or “sick from” (which one is it?) the virus, and this contact tracer asks you about your health, and asks you to get tested, what happens if you say NO?

Are you put into isolation in your home, alone? For 10 days? Fourteen days? Do other people in the home have to leave? Do you have to leave? Do they take you to some fleabag hotel prison and put you in a room and deny you visitors? If so, for how long? Suppose, while in the fleabag, you still refuse to get tested? Do they keep you there for a year? The rest of your life? Suppose you start coughing in the middle of the night because the room is full of mold? Do they break in and hold you down and take a swab and test it and then ship you with your brand new false-positive result to a hospital and put you on a ventilator? Meanwhile, are your children sent to live with relatives, or are they hustled into foster care? And if the vaccine has been approved, do they shoot you with it whether you consent or refuse? If they let you refuse, do they extend your stay at the fleabag hotel? For how long?

State governors are running the following psyop: “Yes, we’re opening up the economy, but this is CONTINGENT on doing more and more contact tracing and testing.” On a national level, Pelosi tried to make that point the other day, but her Thorazine kept kicking in and caused gaps in her speech. Finally, she managed to remember—“It’s the three t’s; tracing, testing, and treatment.” Really. She and Joe Biden should run together on the Mental Lapse ticket in the fall.

Go ahead. Read the CDC guidelines on contact tracing. Read HR 6666 and the new Hero Bill. Try to figure out EXACTLY how the tracing program works. Count how many holes there are in the Swiss Cheese.

The bottom line is: they’ll do what they can get away with. They’ll make up reasons for doing it.

They’ll tap into every latent little fascist in your community and put them to work tracing and snitching and testing and shooting up as many people as possible. Including you.

“Hi, Jolene. What are you doing here? I thought you were cleaning teeth at Dr. Homunculus’ office? What? You’re a contact tracer now? It’s not enough to pretend you’re a Hell’s Angel chick on weekends? You’re now an agent of the State? What’s that patch on your sleeve? Didn’t the Stasi wear that in East Germany?”

In India, the government has released a contact tracing app. It’s voluntary and mandatory. In “containment areas,” you have to have it. Apparently, it’s been accepted on a hundred million cell phones so far. Well, it would be. Don’t leave home without it. Otherwise, you can’t gain access to work, or stores. India is chasing China for most-repressive-government awards.

Of course, it’s happening in America, too. “We’d love to get you on board. Install our new app and let us spy on you 24/7. It’s fun. We’re all in this spying together. It’s Heaven on Earth. By the way, your employer won’t let you work at the office without the app.”

Here, from the CDC, are a few statements about contact tracing.

“Based on our current knowledge, a close contact is someone who was within 6 feet of an infected person for at least 15 minutes starting from 48 hours before illness onset until the time the patient is isolated. They should stay home, maintain social distancing, and self-monitor until 14 days from the last date of exposure.”

The precision is breathtaking, isn’t it? And they’re talking about “close contacts.” Do the same rules apply to “ordinary contacts?” They’re really going to try to estimate the “48 hours before” and the “15 minutes?” Does the contact who maintains social distancing at home stay at least six feet away from other family members at all times for 14 days? The answer: yes. Are you kidding?

“Contacts are encouraged to stay home and maintain social distance from others (at least 6 feet) until 14 days after their last exposure, in case they also become ill. They should monitor themselves by checking their temperature twice daily and watching for cough or shortness of breath [hopefully inducing fear and consequent illness]. To the extent possible, public health staff should check in with contacts to make sure they are self-monitoring and have not developed symptoms. Contacts who develop symptoms should promptly isolate themselves and notify public health staff. They should be promptly evaluated for infection and for the need for medical care.”

So, again…just because you came in contact with someone who is “infected,” you need to self-isolate at home, more than six feet apart from family members, for 14 days? Yes.

“If possible, contacts should be asked to voluntarily stay home, monitor themselves, and maintain social distancing from others. However, health departments have the authority to issue legal orders of quarantine, should the situation warrant that measure.”

Wait. What’s the difference between self-isolating at home and quarantine? Well, quarantine must mean everyone except “the contact” clears out of the house and stays elsewhere; or the contact is taken from the house and put in a “facility.”

And under what circumstances would quarantine be ordered? Let’s see. Refusal to get tested. Refusal to maintain the six-feet rule. Refusal to stay home. Refusal to have a cell phone with the tracing app installed. Refusal to take the vaccine. That would be my surmise.

Frankly, I prefer a Mussolini approach, if you’re going to install contact tracing:

“Listen up, everyone. The researchers never used proper procedures to prove a new virus existed in the first place. That, and the fact that the diagnostic tests churn out false positives like Niagara Falls in the rainy season, make all case numbers and death numbers meaningless. The whole COVID narrative is a fairy tale. No need for masks, gloves, social distancing, or lockdowns. Get it? But we want to know everything about you 24/7, so we’re doing contact tracing. This is a police state. Cooperate, or pay the price.”

Contact tracing is just the forward edge of a MUCH larger program of surveillance.

In his devastating article, “The Brave New World of Bill Gates and Big Telecom,” May 8, 2020, Robert F Kennedy, Jr. writes: “Suppose that computers discover your [anti-lockdown] beach trip by tracking your movements using a stream of information from your cell phone, your car, your GPS, facial recognition technology integrated with real-time surveillance from satellites, mounted cameras, and implanted chips. Desk-bound prosecutors or robots will notify you of your violation by text while simultaneously withdrawing your $1,000 penalty in cryptocurrency from your payroll account. Welcome to Bill Gates’ America. It’s right around the corner.”

“Recently, Bill Gates announced his financial support for a $1 billion plan to blanket Earth in video surveillance satellites. The company, EarthNow, will launch 500 satellites to live-stream monitor almost every ‘corner’ of the Earth, providing instantaneous video feedback with only a one-second delay. According to Wikipedia, the company expects its customers to include ‘governments and large enterprises.’ 5G Antennas¬¬¬ deploying a vast array of ground-based 5G spy antennas. Through his Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Gates purchased 5.3 million Crown Castle shares currently worth a billion dollars. The Foundation’s second-largest tech holding after Microsoft, Crown Castle owns 5G infrastructure in every major U.S. market. It operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers, 65,000 small cell nodes which are the central infrastructure for 5G and 75,000 route miles of fiber to every major U.S. market that, instead of going to your home, providing you safe, fast, wired internet, has been confiscated to connect 5G cell towers.”

“Corporations will use Gates’ 5G surveillance system to sell products and escalate AI capacity. Governments will use it to transition the globe to a totalitarian singularity more despotic than Orwell ever imagined. Silicon Valley titans like Elon Musk, Peter Thiel, and Google’s Chief Engineer Ray Kurzweil talk longingly of ‘transhumanism,’ the process by which humanity will transition to become part-human, part-machine via genetic engineering and surgical implants.”

“Bill Gates is investing heavily to accelerate this altered reality. His ambition to tag us all with injected subdermal vaccine data chips seems to be merely a steppingstone toward an all-encompassing surveillance state.”

“…Microsoft has patented a sinister technology that utilizes implanted sensors to monitor body and brain activity. It will reward compliant humans with crypto currency payments when they perform assigned activities.”

“The patent, WO [2020] 060606 has gained notoriety and the nickname ‘World Order 2020 666.’ Microsoft describes this device as a ‘Crypto Currency System’ and explains that it is ‘capable of’ using body activity data to mine bitcoin in response to compliance with assigned tasks. People who agree to install the Microsoft harmful wireless sensors will receive periodic ‘duty’ smart phone instructions to watch a certain advertisement, listen to a specific song, walk down a specific grocery store aisle, or to take a certain vaccine. This chip will collect data from embedded sensors that monitor brain waves, blood flow, and other body reactions. The system will transfer cryptocurrency into the subject’s account after completion of the assigned task…”

Contact tracing? It’s a euphemism for Updated Slavery.

In the same way, Google and Facebook were just euphemisms for National Security Agency (NSA) Worldwide.

Memo to police departments everywhere: You know how sensitive and finicky you are about private citizens videotaping you while you’re on the job? Well, imagine how a few billion people are beginning to feel about being surveilled inside and out, all the time. Take a look into the immediate future. Your work is going to get a lot harder.

I had a dream the other night. As a 100-year-old crone, after several plastic surgeries, fugitive Tony Fauci was sitting on his country porch, in an undisclosed location, musing about the long-gone days when he was king of the hill.

A dusty car pulled up in his driveway. A little fascist contact tracer stepped out and approached him.

“Hello, sir,” the tracer said. “Just here to check your body temperature…what’s that noise?”

“Oh,” Fauci said, “some old-school equipment cranking up. Pals of mine at…installed it. You know, video cameras, movement sensors, remote fever guns. They’re checking your temp right now. Laser probes are taking a readout of your brain waves, blood flow, adrenaline levels. That sort of thing.”

Fauci glances at his cell phone. “I see you bought two porn site memberships on the Dark Web last week. Your wife is filing for divorce. Oh…better watch out. Her lawyer is a tiger. And that Walmart robbery? The cops have you down as a person of interest. Now what was it you wanted?”

The tracer tries to stand his ground. But as he looks around, he spots a group of men standing at the edge of the woods looking at him. “Who are they?” he says.

“Some locals,” Fauci says. “They set fires in certain key locations.”

“What? What the hell does that mean?”

Fauci shrugs. “You’d have to ask them. Back in the day, they were dispossessed during the COVID lockdown. They didn’t like that. I hear rumors.”

“What rumors?”

“They’ve found a way to reverse-vector 5G. They send it back where it came from.”

Agitated—“Where did it come from?”

“Who knows? But I hear wherever that is, it doesn’t exist anymore. Don’t pay any attention to me. I’m just an old man. Out of the loop for long time.”

The tracer turns around and stumbles back to his car.

When he’s gone, another man steps out of the house and sits down next to Fauci. He has a long beard. He’s wearing a baseball cap pulled down low, and shades.

It’s Bill Gates.

Fauci says, “I gave you a few days of sanctuary, Bill, because I needed company. But I think it’s time you took off. It’s not safe for you, and it wouldn’t be safe for me, if a few of the good old boys in the neighborhood found out you’re here. Know what I mean?”

Bill nods. “I had it going for a while,” he says. “I really thought we could…but then…”

“Face it, Bill. You didn’t think it through. Not far enough. Your projections were based on incomplete data. About people. About how much surveillance they would stand for. About how many brain-damaged kids from your vaccines they would allow before they revolted…”

“But why? Why would I make such obvious mistakes?”

“Maybe it’s a genetic flaw in you, Bill. You should think about getting that fixed.”

Reprinted with permission from Jon Rappoport's blog.

