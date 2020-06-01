My new book LOSERTHINK, available now on Amazon https://tinyurl.com/rqmjc2a

Find my “extra” content on Locals: https://ScottAdams.Locals.com

Content:

Black Americans, your “leaders” are leading you off a cliff

If you would like to enjoy this same content plus bonus content from Scott Adams, including micro-lessons on lots of useful topics to build your talent stack, please see scottadams.locals.com for full access to that secret treasure.

The post Episode 1012 Scott Adams: Black Americans, Your “Leaders” Are Leading You Off a Cliff. Profanity Guaranteed. appeared first on Scott Adams' Blog.