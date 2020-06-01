Federal Jury Trials to Restart in Nebraska in July

You can read the just-released report from the committee that the District Court appointed to study this, with illustrations; here's a sample of how jurors would be seated:

"A separate space/room will be provided for public viewing via livestream,

of both voir dire and trial." Masks won't be required in the courtroom, because "When seated and socially distanced, masks are optional"; presumably this means witnesses won't be masked, though "decisions to use a mask may be made by individual jurors, counsel or staff members, with permission of the Court."

This is just one federal district, of course, but I'm sure many courts are making similar plans.