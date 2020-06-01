Nation Wishes God Would Send Someone Who Could Unify People Across Races, Classes, Genders, Tribes, Tongues

U.S.—The nation wished this week that God could send someone who could unify people across all races, classes, genders, tribes, and tongues. People from all across the country thought it would be great if there were some sort of perfect God-Man who could bear all personal sin and racial enmity in Himself in a kind of sacrificial act that would culminate in ending racism forever.

