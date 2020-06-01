Listen.
A lot of people have been affected and lives lost, but we need to all remember… Chris Palmer can’t get his Starbucks today.
You animals. https://t.co/r7dfGZr2Yi
— Kyle Honeycutt (@coinableS) May 31, 2020
More Replies to Palmer
Amazing Irony
Palmer incites looters to burn things down just as long as they stay away from his gated community.
But they didn’t.
And that is what happens when you openly encourage violence against others.
I suspect the career of Chris Martin Palmer is now over.
If it’s not, it should be.
Reprinted with permission from Mish’s Global Economic Trend Analysis.
The post The Epitome of Rioting Irony and Ignorance in One Tweet appeared first on LewRockwell.