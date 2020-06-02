Brickbat: Bowing to Their Masters

The University of Queensland, a public university in Australia, has suspended student Drew Pavlou for two years, after he and his attorney walked out of a closed disciplinary hearing, calling it a "kangaroo court." The university accuses Pavlou of 11 counts of misconduct. The 186-report detailing those allegations is confidential. But Pavlou, who was six months away from graduation, says they all have to do with his activism in support of Hong Kong and his criticism of the Chinese government and the school's ties to that government. With the university under fire for the decision to suspend Pavlou from Australian elected officials, Chancellor Peter Varghese says he will convene the school Senate to review the matter.