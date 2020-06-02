Episode 1015 Scott Adams: Let’s Watch the Peaceful Protestors Have a Polite Chat With De Blasio

June 2, 2020
No Comments

My new book LOSERTHINK, available now on Amazon https://tinyurl.com/rqmjc2a

Find my “extra” content on Locals: https://ScottAdams.Locals.com

Content:

  • Riots, looting and potential solutions
  • CNN hasn’t reported murder of David Dorn
  • Biden proposes shooting people in the legs
  • Washington Post’s conflict of interest
  • Governor Cuomo calls Mayor De Blasio weak

If you would like to enjoy this same content plus bonus content from Scott Adams, including micro-lessons on lots of useful topics to build your talent stack, please see scottadams.locals.com for full access to that secret treasure.

The post Episode 1015 Scott Adams: Let’s Watch the Peaceful Protestors Have a Polite Chat With De Blasio appeared first on Scott Adams' Blog.

Tags: