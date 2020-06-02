My new book LOSERTHINK, available now on Amazon https://tinyurl.com/rqmjc2a

Find my “extra” content on Locals: https://ScottAdams.Locals.com

Content:

Riots, looting and potential solutions

CNN hasn’t reported murder of David Dorn

Biden proposes shooting people in the legs

Washington Post’s conflict of interest

Governor Cuomo calls Mayor De Blasio weak

If you would like to enjoy this same content plus bonus content from Scott Adams, including micro-lessons on lots of useful topics to build your talent stack, please see scottadams.locals.com for full access to that secret treasure.

The post Episode 1015 Scott Adams: Let’s Watch the Peaceful Protestors Have a Polite Chat With De Blasio appeared first on Scott Adams' Blog.