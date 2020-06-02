The Legal Academy, Episode 3: Sarah Lawsky

There's a lot going on in the country right now. But for law professors and others interested in legal academia who want a distraction, here's the third episode of my new show The Legal Academy. The guest is Sarah Lawsky of Northwestern Pritzker School of Law. Topics include Sarah's invaluable entry-level hiring report; the world of tax scholarship and how it's different from other fields (and how to evaluate tax scholars if you aren't one); lateral hiring and visits; and being an associate dean.