Chinese Kid’s Entertainment Co. on Rise

Yesterday, we looked at an OBV Chart of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc., noting that the stock’s OBV line is in an uptrend.

Today’s Chart of the Day is a Daily Price Chart with moving averages for Bilibili, Inc. (NYSE: BILI).

Bilibili Inc. provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People’s Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc. has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

Now, below is a Daily Price Chart with moving averages for Bilibili, Inc.

Back in November 2019, the BILI 1-Month price crossed above the 10-Month simple moving-average (SMA) indicating BILI is on a PowerTrend ‘Buy’ signal (circled).

Since November, especially since kids and families have been home, the stock has skyrocketed.

Since the PowerTrend ‘Buy’ signal occurred for the stock back in November 2019, when the stock was around $17.28, the stock has seen a 97.9% increase.

Now, as you can see, the 1-Month moving-average is still above the 10-Month SMA. That means the bullish trend is still in play!

This bullish price trend makes BILI a good candidate for a call option purchase.

As long as the 1-Month price remains above the 10-Month SMA, the stock is more likely to keep trading at new highs in the coming days and weeks.

We’ll be keeping our eye on this stock as it continues to trend upward so we’ll know the moment the market conditions shift and the stock begins to come back down offering a better buying opportunity in a bullish market.

