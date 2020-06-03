I recently did two new podcast interviews about my new book Free to Move: Foot Voting, Migration, and Political Freedom. Audio of both is now available online, for free.

Here is a link to my interview with Vanderbilt philosophy Professor Robert Talisse, for the New Books Network podcast series. Talisse is the author of Overdoing Democracy, an excellent new book on democratic theory that takes a somewhat different position from the one I advocate in Free to Move and my other work, on how best to constrain negative side effects of political conflict in democratic systems.

And here is a link to an interview with University of Kentucky law Professor Brian Frye for his Ipse Dixit podcast series.

Both Frye and Talisse asked excellent questions, and both interviews covered a lot of ground. Of course, much more ground is covered in the book itself!

Virtually all my in-person speaking engagements have been cancelled through at least the end of the summer. But I have already begun schedule a variety of other interviews and (virtual) speaking engagements related to the book. And I would be happy to do more. If your university, research institute, student group, or other similar organization is potentially interested, please contact me.

As previously announced, I have pledged to donate 50% of all royalties generated by Free to Move to causes benefiting refugees.