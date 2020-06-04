A Conspiracy of Chickens

Trump Admin Bans Flights from China

Porn Actor Arrested Over Fatal Toad Venom Ceremony

A BIG Move is Coming… Will It Be Up or Down?

LEGAL

A Conspiracy of Chickens

Four executives from two major chicken companies were indicted in a grand chicken conspiracy THAT GOES ALL THE WAY TO THE TOP. (The top of the chicken industry. I don’t think the president or dog–headed man who runs the shadow government are implemented in this in any way.)

Jayson Penn, the president and CEO of the nation’s second–largest chicken producer Pilgrim’s Pride, was charged yesterday with price fixing and bid–rigging broiler birds.

(Broiler birds, not to be confused with brawler birds, are chickens specifically bred for industrial meat production and account for the vast majority of chicken we eat in the US. Don’t ask about the brawler birds.)

A Denver grand jury (which is exactly like a regular grand jury but everyone is wearing hiking shoes) indicted Penn, as well as Pilgrim’s Pride former Vice President Roger Austin, Claxton Poultry President Mikell Fries, and Vice President Scott Brady.

Price fixing allows companies like Pilgrim’s to pay farmers less for their work, while charging restaurants and consumers more, essentially tipping the scale of supply and demand to favor the producers and short shrift everybody else. (Even the dog–headed men who rule over us in secret.)

It simply can’t be a coincidence that entirely separate cultures across history like drawing dudes with cute doggy heads. RIGHT?

Assistant Attorney General Makan Delrahim of the DOJ’s Antitrust Division said the department is committed to prosecuting crimes that raise the price of food, “particularly in a time of global crisis.” (“In times of no crisis, eh, we’ll get to it eventually.”)

“Executives who cheat American consumers, restauranteurs, and grocers, and compromise the integrity of our food supply, will be held responsible for their actions,” said Delrahim.

The indictments follow allegations from retailers and grocers that Pilgrim’s Pride, Tyson Foods Inc., and other poultry processors have been working together since 2008 to artificially inflate chicken prices (after trying and failing to artificially inflate the chickens themselves).

If convicted of the charges, the executives face a statutory maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a $1 million fine. The companies have denied the allegations of grand chicken conspiracy (which, thus far, does not include any weird sex cult stuff) and said they are co–operating with the Justice Department in their investigation.

Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride (PPC) sank 12% yesterday after the DOJ announced the indictment. While rival chicken producers, who could be implicated in this case in the future, fell as much as 6%.

GEOPOLITICS

Trump Admin Bans Flights from China

The Trump administration is banning all Chinese passenger flights to the US, in the latest chapter of these two nations’ flirtatious love–hate relationship.

The measure comes in response to China refusing to allow US flights to resume and deciding to go to the prom alone and “hey, maybe I’ll see you there” instead of officially going with the US.

The order takes effect June 16. But officials say it could be moved up earlier if China keeps making eyes at Darren the star quarterback.

The measure will affect Air China, China Eastern, China Southern, and Xiamen. For now, there are no restrictions on flights from Hong Kong (who used to have a thing with the US, but is going through a bit of a rough patch right now).

The US Department of Transportation said the goal of this move is not to perpetuate this situation, but to restore full service between nations, and get these crazy kids together before the season finale.

“Should the [Chinese aviation authority] adjust its policies to bring about the necessary improved situation for U.S. carriers, the Department is fully prepared to revisit the action it has announced in this order,” said the Department of Transportation in its order.

In January of 2020, airlines flew 325 flights a week between the two lovesick nations. As of March, the Chinese government has restricted US passenger flights to one a week, a measure intended to slow the spread of the coronavirus and make the US thirsty as all heck.

In Other News

( Source )

ONE LAST THING

A BIG Move is Coming… Will It Be Up or Down?

By Graham Summers

Stocks continue to ignore what’s happening around us: 40 million unemployed, an economic depression, and societal collapse.

As I mentioned to you yesterday, the markets continue to focus almost exclusively on the Fed’s money printing.

It’s complete insanity, and extremely dangerous. Every day that this continues, the odds of a crash hitting the markets again significantly rises.

Now, this doesn’t mean that you should go out and sell everything today. But it does mean that you need to keep one eye on the exits, as I continue to warn.

A Big Move is Coming — Will It Be Up or Down?

Having said that, the S&P 500 rallied this week to test major resistance at 3,100.

The market is nearing the point of its rising wedge. A big move is coming, but it could go either way.

The Volatility Index (VIX) is telling us the same thing, but in reverse.

The VIX represents the premium investors are willing to pay to protect their portfolios from a market drop. When the VIX rises, it means investors are increasingly jittery. When the VIX falls, it means investors are increasingly complacent.

The VIX today is a falling wedge formation. This too is warning us a big move is coming, but it could break either way.

These two charts tell us a big move is coming for the markets. Will it be up or down? I don’t know. No one does.

The smart play is not to guess ahead of time. Let the market show you, then make your move.

Ignore those who tell you to bet the farm on uncertain developments. Focus on what the markets are actually saying.

There is always opportunity. Let that opportunity reveal itself, and then hitch a ride.

But be prepared.

MARKET MOVEMENTS

Closing Data for 6/4/20

DJIA $26,281.82 0.05% S&P Index 500 $3,1112.00 0.35% NASDAQ $9,615.81 0.69% Gold $1,723.95 1.12% Silver $18.03 0.38% Bitcoin $9,817.60 2.45%

Some of Las Vegas’s resorts and convention centers are opening today as Nevada attempts to recover from the biggest hit to the workforce of any US state.

AMC, the world’s largest theater chain, said it has “substantial doubt” it can remain in business after losing over $2 billion in the first quarter.

Warner Music Group (WMG) closed up 8% yesterday, its first day trading as a public company on the Nasdaq.

Cheers,

Shane Ormond

Editor, One Last Thing

The post A Conspiracy of Chickens appeared first on Laissez Faire.