Big Box Retailer Momentum Confirmed

Today’s Chart of the Day is a Moving Average Convergence/ Divergence (MACD) chart for Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE: BIG).

Big Lots, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready–to–assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, and more.

Now, below is a Daily Price chart with a 12/26/9 MACD indicator for Big Lots, Inc. The MACD Chart is shown below the Daily Price Chart.

The BIG Daily Price Chart below shows that BIG stock is in a price uptrend as the 12/26 Day MACD line (black line) is above the 9–Day EMA (purple line).

MACD lines help traders verify the momentum of any given stock’s price.

They are plotted by subtracting the longer–term Exponential Moving Average from the shorter–term Exponential Moving Average.

In this example, we are using the most common parameters: the 12–Day Exponential Moving Average and the 26–Day Exponential Moving Average .

When the 12/26 Day MACD line crosses above the 9–Day EMA line, this signals a ‘Buy’.

MACD charts also include a histogram bar graph, which helps to indicate when a stock’s momentum is either accelerating or slowing.

You see, when a crossover initially occurs, the histogram’s bar will be near flat as the two indicator lines have converged.

As the 12/26 MACD and 9–Day EMA lines begin to separate, the bars grow in height. The widening gap indicates acceleration for the stock’s momentum.

When the histogram’s bars begin to shrink, the narrowing of the gap between the 12/26 Day MACD and the 9–Day EMA shows a slowing of the stock’s momentum. This can be a signal that a crossover of the indicator lines could happen soon.

As you can see in the chart above, once the MACD line crossed above the 9–Day EMA, BIG’s share price began to rise.

If you had purchased BIG shares when the MACD ‘buy’ signal occurred for the stock back on March 23rd, when the stock was around $11.61, you’d be up 232.3% by now.

Not a bad profit for just over a two month–long hold of a major retail company.

We will continue to monitor BIG as long as the stock’s momentum continues its bullish run.

On May 19th, we highlighted MongoDB, Inc. (NYSE: MDB), noting that the stock’s OBV line was sloping up signaling a bullish trend.

If you happened to have purchased MDB shares on that day, you’d already be up 20.3%.

But… if you had purchased the right call option, you would be up 171.1% in just under three weeks’ time!

