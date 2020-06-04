Brickbat: Mistaken Identity

Chad Dearth was confused when he started getting collection notices for toll violations from states along the East Coast. A Kansas resident, Dearth has never even been to some of those states. And the photo of the vehicle included in some of the notices wasn't his car. It was a big-rig truck. It turns out that the state of Kansas assigns identical number combinations to multiple license plates among those who get specialty or commercial plates. The truck had a number combination identical to the plate on an Impala Dearth he once owned. He sold the Impala years ago but still has the plate at his home. There are more than 625,000 Kansas vehicles with plates that share a number combination with at least one other vehicle.