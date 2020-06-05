BILLINGS, MT—The Association of Nihilists released a statement in support of the Black Lives Matter protests while maintaining their stance that everything is meaningless and nothing really matters in the end. TAON president Marty Hamer says that his organization feels that all races, genders, and ethnicities matter equally—that is to say not at all.

The post Association Of Nihilists Release Statement Supporting Black Lives Matter While Maintaining Nothing Really Matters In The End appeared first on The Babylon Bee.