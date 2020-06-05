Buffalo police shove 75-year-old man to ground, then say he tripped

As Buffalo, N.Y., police attempted to clear the city’s streets shortly after the 8 p.m. curfew kicked in Thursday, officers appeared to seriously injure a man when they shoved him to the ground, causing his head to hit the sidewalk with a sickening crack and sending him to the hospital with a serious injury.

The 75-year-old then stayed on the ground as cops continued to clear the area.

Buffalo police originally reported that the man tripped. Two officers involved were suspended Thursday night.

NPR in Buffalo says the man was taken away in an ambulance, and WIVB is reporting that he suffered a laceration and possible concussion.

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown tweeted that the man is in “stable but serious” condition.

The mayor said he was “deeply disturbed by the video, as was Commissioner Byron Lockwood. He directed an immediate investigation into the matter, and the two officers have been suspended without pay.”

NPR quoted an earlier statement from Buffalo police that seems to completely characterize how the man fell.

“A 5th person was arrested during a skirmish with other protestors and also charged with disorderly conduct,” it says. “During that skirmish involving protestors, one person was injured when he tripped & fell.”

By Lauren Theisen

