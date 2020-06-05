LAFAYETTE, IN—In a powerful statement of solidarity on Facebook, local husband Ryan Flenderson has announced he will be refraining from all household chores until racism in America is gone forever. Witnesses are reporting that leaky pipes, lawn work, painting, diaper changes, and oil changes will all be put off indefinitely to support the noble cause of ending all injustice for all of eternity.

The post Husband To Boycott Household Chores Until Racism Is Defeated appeared first on The Babylon Bee.