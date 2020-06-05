Looking back the last few weeks: war on some religions

As I take a break from the constant hammer of the news on my eyes and brain, I’m looking back at a few things. One is the war on some religions – a front in the Lockdown Rebellion.

Just in case you missed them, here are just a few of the many examples of this war. It is easy to see how the Lockdown has targeted certain religious groups: various Christian and selected Jewish congregations, across the Fifty States. Despite claims (even from judges, so-called conservatives, libertarians, and various “religious leaders”) that the decrees of the Lockdown did NOT target religion, it is pretty obvious that it has done so.

And the various responses, both from the courts and from the congregations certainly cause anger and some anxiety. (I am just leaving the links in plain text.)

Illinois: https://www.wnd.com/2020/05/governor-retreats-churches-expose-ignoring-science/

Chicago: https://www.nbcchicago.com/news/local/chicago-churches-continue-to-violate-stay-at-home-orders-fear-city-may-shut-them-down/2277539/

California (and the Nine Nazgul) https://www.wnd.com/2020/05/supreme-court-5-4-decision-denies-california-churchs-challenge-state-restrictions/

Mennonites in Pennsylvania: https://www.mcall.com/news/pennsylvania/mc-nws-pa-old-order-mennonites-church-coronavirus-20200601-ats4icikq5crfbavftm374e7pa-story.html

New Jersey: https://www.njspotlight.com/2020/06/two-south-jersey-churches-reopen-defying-gov-murphys-orders-on-indoor-gatherings/

There are, of course, many more. The point is, the battle over religious freedom, and liberty in general, that has been escalated by the Pandemic Panic, the Lockdown, and the Lockdown Rebellion is FAR from over, and despite it being pushed to the side bars or back pages by 10 days of protests and riots over the evil actions of some police, it has NOT and will NOT go away

But the Regressivists (leftists, Tranzis, “progressives,” etc.) have not forgotten and are working overtime to counter the Lockdown Rebellion and justify more and more government control. For example…

Reuter (typically mainstream media/regressive) has presented two “defenses” or “justifications” for State and Local government tyranny: Reuters Fact Check on Keeping Businesses Open and Reuters Fact Check on Governors’ Powers. Both of these are typical strawman arguments, claiming that the Tenth Amendment overrides the God-given rights protected by the Federal and State Constitutions – especially the Bills of Rights each of those documents has.

In essence, I understand that the claim is that “governments” have certain “rights” that do not need to be expressly stated in their charters or constitutions: just because they are “governments.” Now, to me, this smacks of the “divine right of kings.” A doctrine which is not just NOT in the Bible but anti-biblical. It is also completely foreign to a non-religious (or at least non-Jewish and non-Christian) understanding of “natural rights.”

Any claim that such unwritten, “traditional” or “customary” magic powers (police powers, etc.) override ANY of the rights given by nature (and nature’s God, the Creator) and especially those explicitly protected by the various Fed and State Bills of Rights is utter nonsense, and only furthers the cause of tyranny and injustice.

While the Fifty States are tearing themselves apart because of the can of worms opened by the murder of George Floyd, with protests in thousands of cities and riots in hundreds, we must not forget that the Lockdown damaged or outright destroyed the economies of TENS of thousands of cities and towns, and MILLIONS of families. And continues to do so. And is still being used by governments across the Fifty States (and the world) to destroy the rights of hundreds of millions.