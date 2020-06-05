Powerpoint Slides and other resources for 100 Supreme Court cases.

Randy Barnett and I prepared powerpoint slides for the 100 cases in our new supplement. The slides include photographs of the people and places involved, study guide questions, and brief summaries of the facts of the case. We plan to add multiple choice questions and a teacher's manual soon. These resources, along with our video library, will be super helpful for teaching constitutional law in a remote environment.
Here is a preview of our slides for Youngstown Sheet & Tube Co. v. Sawyer.
If anyone would like access to the entire library, please email me: josh-at-joshblackman-dotcom. We're happy to share. With so many classes going virtual this fall, these resources may be helpful to keep students engaged.
I've pasted below the list of all 100 cases, sorted chronologically, which you can peruse.
- Jay and Marshall Courts: Chisholm v. Georgia (1793), Marbury v. Madison (1803), McCulloch v. Maryland (1819), Gibbons v. Ogden (1824), Barron v. City of Baltimore (1833)
- Taney Court: Prigg v. Pennsylvania (1842), Dred Scott v. Sandford (1857), Ex Parte Merryman (1861)
- Chase Court: United States v. Dewitt (1869), Hepburn v. Griswold (1870), Knox v. Lee (1871), The Slaughter-House Cases (1873), Bradwell v. Illinois (1873)
- Waite Court: United States v. Cruikshank (1876), Strauder v. West Virginia (1880), The Civil Rights Cases (1883), Yick Wo v. Hopkins (1886)
- Fuller Court: Hans v. State of Louisiana (1890), United States v. E.C. Knight (1895), Plessy v. Ferguson (1896), Champion v. Ames (1903), Lochner v. New York (1905), Muller v. Oregon (1908)
- White Court: Buchanan v. Warley (1917), Hammer v. Dagenhart (1918), Schenck v. United States (1919), Debs v. United States (1919), Abrams v. United States (1919)
- Taft Court: Pennsylvania Coal Co. v. Mahon (1922), Adkins v. Children's Hospital (1923), Meyer v. Nebraska (1923), Pierce v. Society of Sisters (1925), Gitlow v. New York (1925), Buck v. Bell (1927)
- Hughes Court: O'Gorman & Young, Inc v. Hartford Fire Insurance Co. (1931), Stromberg v. California (1931), Nebbia v. New York (1934), Schechter Poultry Corp v. United States (1935), West Coast Hotel v. Parrish (1937), NLRB v. Jones & Laughlin Steel Corp. (1937), United States v. Carolene Products (1938), United States v. Darby (1941)
- Stone Court: Wickard v. Filburn (1942), Korematsu v. United States (1944)
- Vinson Court: Youngstown Sheet & Tube Co. v. Sawyer (1952)
- Warren Court: Brown v. Board of Education (1954), Bolling v. Sharpe (1954),
- Williamson v. Lee Optical (1955), Cooper v. Aaron (1958), Sherbert v. Verner (1963), New York Times v. Sullivan (1964), Heart of Atlanta Motel v. United States (1946), Katzenbach v. McClung (1964), Griswold v. Connecticut (1965), Loving v. Virginia (1967), United States v. O'Brien (1968)
- Burger Court: Roe v. Wade (1973), Frontiero v. Richardson (1973), Buckley v. Valeo (1976), Craig v. Boren (1976), Regents of the University of California v. Bakke (1978), Penn Central Transportation Company v. New York (1978), Cleburne v. Cleburne Living Center (1985)
- Rehnquist Court: South Dakota v. Dole (1987), Morrison v. Olson (1988), Texas v. Johnson (1989), Employment Division v. Smith (1990), New York v. United States (1992), R.A.V. v. City of St. Paul (1992), Planned Parenthood v. Casey (1992), Church of the Lukumi Babalu Aye v. City of Hialeah (1993), United States v. Lopez (1995), Seminole Tribe of Florida v. Florida (1996), Romer v. Evans (1996), United States v. Virginia (1996), City of Boerne v. Flores (1997), Printz v. United States (1997), United States v. Morrison (2000), Board of Trustees of University of Alabama v. Garrett (2001), Nevada Department of Human Resources v. Hibbs (2003), Gratz v. Bollinger (2003), Grutter v. Bollinger (2003), Lawrence v. Texas (2003), McConnell v. Federal Election Commission (2003), Gonzales v. Raich (2005), Kelo v. City of New London (2005), McCreary County, Kentucky v. ACLU of Kentucky (2005), Van Orden v. Perry (2005).
- Roberts Court: District of Columbia v. Heller (2008), Citizens United v. Federal Elections Commission (2010), United States v. Stevens (2010), McDonald v. City of Chicago (2010), Snyder v. Phelps (2011), Brown v. Entertainment Merchants Association (2011), NFIB v. Sebelius (2012), Fisher v. University of Texas at Austin I (2013), United States v. Windsor (2013), NLRB v. Noel Canning (2014), Burwell v. Hobby Lobby Stores (2014), Obergefell v. Hodges (2015), Fisher v. University of Texas at Austin II (2016), Whole Woman's Health v. Hellerstedt (2016).