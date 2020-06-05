RH Restored to Uptrend

Yesterday, we looked at a MACD Chart of Big Lots, Inc. noting the stock’s 12/26 Day MACD was trading above the 9-Day EMA signaling bullish momentum.

Today’s Chart of the Day is for Restoration Hardware, Inc. (NYSE: RH).

Restoration Hardware, Inc. together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, tableware, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

The Daily Price Chart below shows that RH has traded in a clear bullish pattern of higher highs and higher lows since mid-March.

Track the Price Chart from lower left to the upper right…

Typically stocks that make a series of two or more higher highs and higher lows reliably continue on in an upward trend. So we can expect RH to continue on its rise.

But it’s important to note that strong stock rallies have pullbacks along the way.

These pullbacks present a buying opportunity for us.

Purchasing RH after a 3 to 5% price pullback has provided a good entry point for the stock during this run and has produced a healthy return.

We’ll keep watching RH as it tops its previous highs and waiting for price pullbacks.

Additionally, we’d like to talk about how a previous Chart of the Day stock has done…

On May 26th, we highlighted Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NYSE: LULU), noting that LULU had been making a series of higher highs and higher lows.

If you happened to have purchased LULU shares on that day, you’d already be up 12.9%.

But… if you had purchased the right option contract, you would be up 149.7% in just over a weeks’ time!

That’s the power of options.

