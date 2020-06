WASHINGTON, D.C.—Jesus told his disciples that if they had faith the size of a tiny mustard seed, they’d be able to move mountains. Well, look out, because President Trump claims he now has faith as large as a peach pit—potentially enough to destroy the entire planet.

The post Trump Claims He’s Developed Faith The Size Of A Peach Pit — Enough To Destroy The Entire Planet appeared first on The Babylon Bee.