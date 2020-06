MINNEAPOLIS, MN—Mayor Jacob Frey of Minneapolis has announced that all crime and racial tension have been miraculously washed away in his city after a stunning decision to replace his entire police force with Chick-Fil-A workers. Chick-Fil-A workers have selflessly offered to volunteer their time, working for free to spread love and hope to a city in pain.

