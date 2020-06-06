My new book LOSERTHINK, available now on Amazon https://tinyurl.com/rqmjc2a

Find my “extra” content on Locals: https://ScottAdams.Locals.com

Content:

Empathy and decision making

Facts don’t matter in decision making

Uninformed Anti-Tucker hit piece

CNN stock market graphic

Coronavirus appears to be weakening

BOTH anti-hydroxychloroquine studies RETRACTED

Likely black voters, 41% approval of President Trump

If you would like to enjoy this same content plus bonus content from Scott Adams, including micro-lessons on lots of useful topics to build your talent stack, please see scottadams.locals.com for full access to that secret treasure.

The post Episode 1019 Scott Adams: Empathy as a System, The Thing That Could Have Ended Protests, Trump’s Best Week Ever appeared first on Scott Adams' Blog.