Episode 1020 Scott Adams: I Solve Institutional Racism While You Wait. Someone Should Have Asked me Sooner.

Content:
- Institutional racism is an undefined problem
- You can’t solve a problem when you’re not allowed to discuss it
- Eliminating the police, transfers power to men
- Suggestions for eliminating the police
- Whiteboard1: Political Focus
- Whiteboard2: Discussion Funnel
