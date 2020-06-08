“18 Murders in 24 Hours: Inside the Most Violent Day in 60 Years in Chicago”

From the Chicago Sun Times (Tom Schuba, Sam Charles & Matthew Hendrickson):

The Rev. Michael Pfleger, a longtime crusader against gun violence who leads St. Sabina Church in Auburn Gresham, said it was "open season" last weekend in his neighborhood and others on the South and West sides.

"On Saturday and particularly Sunday, I heard people saying all over, 'Hey, there's no police anywhere, police ain't doing nothing,'" Pfleger said….

Most homicide victims in Chicago are young, black men, and the suspects are, too. But murders have fallen significantly in recent years, along with police-involved shootings. There were 764 murders and 12 fatal police-involved shootings in 2016, compared with 492 murders and three fatal police-involved shootings last year.

"The level of activity experienced over the last week has been unprecedented and the Department is actively investigating multiple incidents across the city and working to determine the motives in these cases," Chicago Police spokesman Thomas Ahern said in a statement….