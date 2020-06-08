Federalist Society Online Conference on COVID-19 & the Law

The conference promises to be excellent, with a wide range of views (including appearances by such prominent liberals as Ian Ayres, Dan Farber, Nadine Strossen, and Cass Sunstein, among others); I'm on the last panel, and our own Jonathan Adler is on the second panel.

The Federalist Society announces a major conference on COVID-19 & the Law to take place virtually on June 11-12. The conference will consist of six panels covering a range of legal issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Each panel will be available to watch as a webinar and as a live stream. Register now to take part in the webinars! THURSDAY, JUNE 11 Government vs. Private Decisionmaking

10:00 AM EST Prof. Ian Ayres, William K. Townsend Professor of Law, Yale Law School

Prof. David Hyman, Scott K. Ginsburg Professor of Health Law & Policy, Georgetown University

Prof. Jason Johnston, Henry L. and Grace Doherty Charitable Foundation Professor of Law; Armistead M. Dobie Professor of Law; and Director, John M. Olin Program in Law and Economics, University of Virginia School of Law

Prof. Anup Malani, Lee and Brena Freeman Professor of Law, University of Chicago Law School

Moderator: Eugene Meyer, President and CEO, The Federalist Society

11:30 AM EST Hon. Ajit Pai, Chairman, U.S. Federal Communications Commission Federalism and COVID-19

1:30 PM EST