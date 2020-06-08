Los Angeles Police To Undergo Intensive Socially Conscious Slam Poetry Training

LOS ANGELES, CA—With police departments being abolished and defunded, the LAPD has agreed to undergo intensive social justice slam poetry training. Expert slam poetry tacticians are being flown in from Portland, San Francisco, and Brooklyn to give the entire force an extensive curriculum of courses about utilizing slam poetry and social consciousness rather than racism and violence to keep peace. In addition, all of the teachers will teach using only slam poetry.

