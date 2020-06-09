61 Quick Facts and Observations on Socialism, Jesus, and Wealth

As a Christian libertarian, few things worry me more than the rise of socialism in America.

A March 2020 Gallup poll found that four out of ten Americans have a positive view of socialism. Among Democrats, 65 percent surveyed said they hold a favorable view of the doctrine.

What’s particularly alarming is that this embrace of socialism is making its way into America’s churches. In recent years, among my Christian friends, family members, and fellow church members, I’ve seen sympathy for socialism expressed in various ways. Sometimes it’s outright support for socialistic policies like the Green New Deal. Other times it’s support for thinly veiled Marxist concepts or anti-capitalist rhetoric.

I’ve had long discussions with people who’ve tried to convince me that Jesus of Nazareth, whom I recognize as God in flesh, was a socialist. Almost universally, I find these individuals don’t misunderstand Jesus. They misunderstand socialism.

Reciting the evils of socialism—which are legion—is easy enough, but I’ve found relating these lessons to the Gospel is somewhat more difficult.

Did Jesus not say money is the root of all evil? Did Jesus not say it would be exceedingly difficult for the rich to enter the Kingdom of Heaven? Didn’t Jesus tell a rich man to sell all his possessions and then give it to the poor? Did Jesus not tell a parable about a landowner paying workers the same wage to all workers, even though some worked less than others?

Pointing out that socialism has killed tens of millions of people doesn’t address these questions. But there are simple and persuasive answers to each of them, which I know now after reading Lawrence Reed’s new book Was Jesus a Socialist?

As a full disclosure, Reed is FEE’s president emeritus and a man I can consider a personal friend and mentor. My personal feelings aside, in his new book—which was officially released on Monday—he’s provided a timely and meticulously well-researched work that deserves attention, especially from those who see America’s churches as the way forward for a loving and peaceful society.

Like it or not, Christian Socialism is on the rise. How we confront it will be one of the greatest challenges Christians face during turbulent times. To be clear, I don’t believe Jesus was a capitalist. Or a libertarian. Or a Democrat or Republican.

As Daniel Hannan observed in a wonderful foreword to Reed’s book, Jesus transcended such descriptions and showed little interest in the political or social structures of His own time, let alone of today’s.

“My kingdom is not of this world,” Jesus told Pontius Pilate, according to John 18:36. “If it were, my servants would fight to prevent my arrest by the Jewish leaders. But now my kingdom is from another place."

Unfortunately, this simple truth will not dissuade people from claiming Jesus was a socialist. For Christians seeking intellectual ammunition to rebut such claims, you’ll not find a better place to start than Reed’s new book.

Here’s a brief list of observations, facts, and musings about socialism, wealth, and Jesus from the book.

This is just a small taste of what you’ll learn from reading Lawrence’s Reed’s new book Was Jesus a Socialist?