Download the Powerpoint Slides for 100 Supreme Court Cases

Randy Barnett and I prepared powerpoint slides for the 100 cases in our new book, An Introduction to Constitutional Law: 100 Supreme Court Cases Everyone Should Know. These slides include photographs of the people and places involved, study guide questions, and brief summaries of the facts of the case.
Last week, I offered to email anyone a link to the library. The reaction was overwhelmingly positive. I heard from law school professors, professors who teach political science and other related disciplines, high school teachers, as well as several longtime VC readers (including one from 2002).
I decided to post all of the files to a shared drive so everyone can benefit from the slides. I hope they are useful for this upcoming year of Zoom Law School. They should work with just about any ConLaw casebook. (Our 100 cases appear in virtually every text). If any professors or teachers would like a review copy of 100 Cases, please let me know.
You can access the entire library at this link: http://bit.ly/100CasesSlides.
Or you can pull up the slides for each individual case here:
- Jay and Marshall Courts: Chisholm v. Georgia (1793), Marbury v. Madison (1803), McCulloch v. Maryland (1819), Gibbons v. Ogden (1824), Barron v. City of Baltimore (1833)
- Taney Court: Prigg v. Pennsylvania (1842), Dred Scott v. Sandford (1857), Ex Parte Merryman (1861)
- Chase Court: United States v. Dewitt (1869), Hepburn v. Griswold (1870), Knox v. Lee (1871), The Slaughter-House Cases (1873), Bradwell v. Illinois (1873)
- Waite Court: United States v. Cruikshank (1876), Strauder v. West Virginia (1880), The Civil Rights Cases (1883), Yick Wo v. Hopkins (1886)
- Fuller Court: Hans v. State of Louisiana (1890), United States v. E.C. Knight (1895), Plessy v. Ferguson (1896), Champion v. Ames (1903), Lochner v. New York (1905), Muller v. Oregon (1908)
- White Court: Buchanan v. Warley (1917), Hammer v. Dagenhart (1918), Schenck v. United States (1919), Debs v. United States (1919), Abrams v. United States (1919)
- Taft Court: Pennsylvania Coal Co. v. Mahon (1922), Adkins v. Children's Hospital (1923), Meyer v. Nebraska (1923), Pierce v. Society of Sisters (1925), Gitlow v. New York (1925), Buck v. Bell (1927)
- Hughes Court: O'Gorman & Young, Inc v. Hartford Fire Insurance Co. (1931), Stromberg v. California (1931), Nebbia v. New York (1934), Schechter Poultry Corp v. United States (1935), West Coast Hotel v. Parrish (1937), NLRB v. Jones & Laughlin Steel Corp. (1937), United States v. Carolene Products (1938), United States v. Darby (1941)
- Stone Court: Wickard v. Filburn (1942), Korematsu v. United States (1944)
- Vinson Court: Youngstown Sheet & Tube Co. v. Sawyer (1952)
- Warren Court: Brown v. Board of Education (1954), Bolling v. Sharpe (1954), Williamson v. Lee Optical (1955), Cooper v. Aaron (1958), Sherbert v. Verner (1963), New York Times v. Sullivan (1964), Heart of Atlanta Motel v. United States (1946), Katzenbach v. McClung (1964), Griswold v. Connecticut (1965), Loving v. Virginia (1967), United States v. O'Brien (1968)
- Burger Court: Roe v. Wade (1973), Frontiero v. Richardson (1973), Buckley v. Valeo (1976), Craig v. Boren (1976), Regents of the University of California v. Bakke (1978), Penn Central Transportation Company v. New York (1978), Cleburne v. Cleburne Living Center (1985)
- Rehnquist Court: South Dakota v. Dole (1987), Morrison v. Olson (1988), Texas v. Johnson (1989), Employment Division v. Smith (1990), New York v. United States (1992), R.A.V. v. City of St. Paul (1992), Planned Parenthood v. Casey (1992), Church of the Lukumi Babalu Aye v. City of Hialeah (1993), United States v. Lopez (1995), Seminole Tribe of Florida v. Florida (1996), Romer v. Evans (1996), United States v. Virginia (1996), City of Boerne v. Flores (1997), Printz v. United States (1997), United States v. Morrison (2000), Board of Trustees of University of Alabama v. Garrett (2001), Nevada Department of Human Resources v. Hibbs (2003), Gratz v. Bollinger (2003), Grutter v. Bollinger (2003), Lawrence v. Texas (2003), McConnell v. Federal Election Commission (2003), Gonzales v. Raich (2005), Kelo v. City of New London (2005), McCreary County, Kentucky v. ACLU of Kentucky (2005), Van Orden v. Perry (2005).
- Roberts Court: District of Columbia v. Heller (2008), Citizens United v. Federal Elections Commission (2010), United States v. Stevens (2010), McDonald v. City of Chicago (2010), Snyder v. Phelps (2011), Brown v. Entertainment Merchants Association (2011), NFIB v. Sebelius (2012), Fisher v. University of Texas at Austin I (2013), United States v. Windsor (2013), NLRB v. Noel Canning (2014), Burwell v. Hobby Lobby Stores (2014), Obergefell v. Hodges (2015), Fisher v. University of Texas at Austin II (2016), Whole Woman's Health v. Hellerstedt (2016).