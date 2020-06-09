Episode 1022 Scott Adams: Dale the Anti-Trumper Explains Defunding the Police. Antifa, Free Speech I Don’t Have and More

Content:

  • CNN coverage of “Defund the Police” movement
  • Dale explains who you call after defunding the police
  • Solutions that won’t make any difference
  • President Trump’s instincts and leadership
  • Whiteboard: Psychology of the Economy
  • National database of police brutality

