Episode 1022 Scott Adams: Dale the Anti-Trumper Explains Defunding the Police. Antifa, Free Speech I Don’t Have and More

Content:
- CNN coverage of “Defund the Police” movement
- Dale explains who you call after defunding the police
- Solutions that won’t make any difference
- President Trump’s instincts and leadership
- Whiteboard: Psychology of the Economy
- National database of police brutality
