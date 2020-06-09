Home Depot Surge Confirmed

Yesterday, we looked at a Daily Price Chart for ProShares Ultra Pro QQQ, noting that the stock’s 1–Month price was trading above the 10–Month SMA.

Today’s Chart of the Day is a Daily Price Chart with exponential moving averages for Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE: HD).

Back on May 14th, the HD 50–Day EMA (blue line) crossed above the 100–Day EMA (red line) indicating HD was showing a ‘Buy’ signal (circled).

When the 50–Day EMA crosses above the 100–Day EMA, the stock’s buying pressure has begun to outweigh the selling pressure. This is a ‘Buy’ signal.

When the 50–Day EMA crosses below the 100–Day EMA, the stock’s selling pressure has begun to outweigh the buying pressure. This is a ‘Sell’ signal.

If you had purchased HD shares when the 50–Day EMA crossed above the 100–Day EMA on May 14th, when the stock was around $234.48, you’d be up 9.5% by now.

Not a bad profit for a less than a month long hold of a home improvement retail company.

Now, as you can see, the 50–Day EMA is still above the 100–Day EMA. That means the bullish trend is still in play!

As long as the 50–Day EMA remains above the 100–Day EMA, the stock is more likely to keep trading at new highs in the coming days and weeks.

We’ll be keeping our eye on this stock as it continues to trend upward.

Best Regards,

Chuck Hughes

Editor, Chart Of The Day

