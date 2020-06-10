911 Will Now Require White Callers To Press 1 To Check Their Privilege

U.S.—After weeks of hearing calls for police reform, local and state police departments across the country are finally making strides toward fairness and justice in policing. One major reform sweeping the nation involves changing the way dispatchers allocate police resources. Thanks to new technology, 911 operators can now require callers to press "1" to check their white privilege before any police officers are approved to arrive on the scene.

