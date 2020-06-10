Brickbat: I Drink Alone

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has vetoed a bill that would have allowed bars and private clubs to reopen if they seated customers only outdoors. Cooper closed bars and clubs to reduce the spread of the coronavirus. The bill would have also doubled the allowed seating capacity of restaurants by allowing them to seat at full capacity as long as half of customers were seated outside. Cooper is currently limiting restaurants to seating only at 50 percent capacity.
