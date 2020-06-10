Episode 1023 Scott Adams: I Fix the Racism Problem in America With a Whiteboard, Ironically. You Won’t Want to Miss it.

My new book LOSERTHINK, available now on Amazon https://tinyurl.com/rqmjc2a
Content:
- Mark Cuban’s 50% honest tweet
- Vernon Jones legislation protects GOP from hate crimes
- Fired for being a supporter of President Trump…hate crime?
- Election day, the day Republicans have free speech
- AG Bill Barr is aware of social media censorship
- Whiteboard: Fixing Racism
