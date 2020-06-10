My new book LOSERTHINK, available now on Amazon https://tinyurl.com/rqmjc2a

Find my “extra” content on Locals: https://ScottAdams.Locals.com

Content:

Mark Cuban’s 50% honest tweet

Vernon Jones legislation protects GOP from hate crimes

Fired for being a supporter of President Trump…hate crime?

Election day, the day Republicans have free speech

AG Bill Barr is aware of social media censorship

Whiteboard: Fixing Racism

If you would like to enjoy this same content plus bonus content from Scott Adams, including micro-lessons on lots of useful topics to build your talent stack, please see scottadams.locals.com for full access to that secret treasure.

The post Episode 1023 Scott Adams: I Fix the Racism Problem in America With a Whiteboard, Ironically. You Won’t Want to Miss it. appeared first on Scott Adams' Blog.